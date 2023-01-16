Merit Financial Group LLC Has $214,000 Position in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its position in shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 49.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,100 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,900 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $214,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Outfitter Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 16,260 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 1.4% during the second quarter. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. now owns 16,402 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $732,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 5.4% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,918 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 70.0% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 634 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 261 shares during the period. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its stake in shares of Toll Brothers by 0.3% during the second quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 79,941 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,565,000 after acquiring an additional 276 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Paul E. Shapiro sold 3,706 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.59, for a total transaction of $183,780.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 133,387 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,614,661.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,919 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 86,765 shares of company stock valued at $4,623,971. Insiders own 8.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Raymond James upgraded Toll Brothers from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, January 9th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Toll Brothers in a report on Friday, December 9th. KeyCorp upgraded Toll Brothers from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Toll Brothers to $63.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.33.

Shares of Toll Brothers stock opened at $56.13 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 4.80 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.33. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a 1 year low of $39.53 and a 1 year high of $67.19. The business has a 50-day moving average of $48.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.69.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 6th. The construction company reported $4.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.88 by $0.79. The business had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.22 billion. Toll Brothers had a return on equity of 21.17% and a net margin of 12.52%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Toll Brothers, Inc. will post 7.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 20th. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.43%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is presently 7.23%.

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living. In addition, the company develops a range of single-story living and first-floor primary bedroom suite home designs, as well as communities with recreational amenities, such as golf courses, marinas, pool complexes, country clubs, and fitness and recreation centers; develops and sells land; and develops, operates, and rents apartments, as well as provides various interior fit-out options, such as flooring, wall tile, plumbing, cabinets, fixtures, appliances, lighting, and home-automation and security technologies.

