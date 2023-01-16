Merit Financial Group LLC Has $219,000 Stock Holdings in The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 799 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $219,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its position in J. M. Smucker by 2.4% during the third quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 3,012 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.3% in the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 3,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 63.9% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 2.1% in the second quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc lifted its position in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.9% in the second quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc now owns 1,704 shares of the company’s stock valued at $218,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. 79.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

J. M. Smucker Price Performance

J. M. Smucker stock opened at $154.43 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $153.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $143.65. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market cap of $16.46 billion, a PE ratio of 28.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.39 and a beta of 0.23.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.19 by $0.21. J. M. Smucker had a return on equity of 11.31% and a net margin of 7.01%. The firm had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 8.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.64%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.55%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SJM. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research report on Monday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on J. M. Smucker from $145.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.00.

J. M. Smucker Profile

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, shortening and oils, and frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

Further Reading

