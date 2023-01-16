Merit Financial Group LLC Has $53,000 Stock Holdings in SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL)

Merit Financial Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SNDL Inc. (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) by 16.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 24,157 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,750 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SNDL were worth $53,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SNDL. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in SNDL by 104.5% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 494,469 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 252,646 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its stake in SNDL by 382.6% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 359,874 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 285,306 shares in the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. bought a new stake in SNDL during the 1st quarter worth approximately $283,000. 10.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on SNDL from $3.56 to $3.60 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, SNDL currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.20.

SNDL Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SNDL opened at $2.27 on Monday. SNDL Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.95 and a twelve month high of $8.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.40 and a 200-day moving average of $2.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.78, a current ratio of 6.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

SNDL (NASDAQ:SNDL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.02). The company had revenue of $176.71 million during the quarter. SNDL had a negative net margin of 53.71% and a negative return on equity of 8.18%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that SNDL Inc. will post -0.36 EPS for the current year.

SNDL Company Profile

(Get Rating)

SNDL Inc engages in the production, distribution, and sale of cannabis products in Canada. The company operates through Cannabis Operations and Retail Operations segments. It engages in the cultivation, distribution, and sale of cannabis for the adult-use markets; and private sale of recreational cannabis through corporate owned and franchised retail cannabis stores.

