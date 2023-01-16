Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $243,000 in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,903 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 41.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 17,924,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,952,000 after purchasing an additional 5,219,445 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,412,000 after acquiring an additional 159,276 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the period.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

IWR stock opened at $71.29 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $60.73 and a 52-week high of $80.17. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.15.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

