Merit Financial Group LLC Invests $85,000 in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in GoodRx Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDRX – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 18,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $85,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Light Street Capital Management LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Light Street Capital Management LLC now owns 4,629,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,405,000 after purchasing an additional 420,123 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in GoodRx by 740.1% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,245,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,214,000 after purchasing an additional 2,859,300 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in GoodRx by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,110,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,459,000 after purchasing an additional 60,979 shares during the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 859,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,087,000 after buying an additional 246,350 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its position in shares of GoodRx by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 581,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,717,000 after buying an additional 24,595 shares in the last quarter. 35.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on GDRX. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx to $6.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx to $5.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of GoodRx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $9.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of GoodRx from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

GoodRx stock opened at $5.27 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.57. The company has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 10.34 and a quick ratio of 10.34. GoodRx Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.82 and a fifty-two week high of $30.89.

GoodRx Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers information and tools that enable consumers to compare prices and save on their prescription drug purchases in the United States. The company operates a price comparison platform that provides consumers with curated, geographically relevant prescription pricing, and access to negotiated prices through GoodRx codes that are used to save money on prescriptions across the United States.

