Merit Financial Group LLC Lowers Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Merit Financial Group LLC decreased its holdings in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 5.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,699 shares of the company’s stock after selling 95 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Clorox were worth $218,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Clorox by 20.9% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $346,000 after purchasing an additional 466 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 8.9% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 24,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,980 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Clorox by 17.7% during the third quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in shares of Clorox by 3.5% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in shares of Clorox during the third quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Institutional investors own 79.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clorox stock opened at $146.11 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $143.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.03 billion, a PE ratio of 44.82, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.31. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $120.50 and a 1-year high of $186.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.50.

Clorox ( NYSE:CLX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.20. Clorox had a net margin of 5.75% and a return on equity of 83.00%. The business had revenue of $1.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.69 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.11 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 25th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 24th. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 144.79%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on CLX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $126.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Clorox from $125.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Clorox from $148.00 to $151.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $136.92.

The Clorox Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of consumer and professional products. It operates through the following business segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment consists of cleaning products, professional products and vitamins, minerals and supplements mainly marketed and sold in the United States.

