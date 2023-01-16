Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $204,000 Investment in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Merit Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm bought 29,590 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $204,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Bausch Health Companies during the 3rd quarter worth about $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 85.1% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 5,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,578 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 58.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 3,703 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 454.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 10,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 8,541 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 66.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.60.

Bausch Health Companies Stock Performance

Shares of Bausch Health Companies stock opened at $7.50 on Monday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a one year low of $4.00 and a one year high of $27.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.71, a PEG ratio of 0.11 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.77.

Bausch Health Companies (NYSE:BHC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by ($0.16). Bausch Health Companies had a net margin of 3.13% and a return on equity of 942.47%. The firm had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.09 billion. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bausch Health Companies Profile

(Get Rating)

Bausch Health Companies Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of pharmaceutical, medical device, and over-the-counter (OTC) products primarily in the therapeutic areas of eye health, gastroenterology, and dermatology. The company operates through five segments: Bausch + Lomb, Salix, International Rx, Ortho Dermatologics, and Diversified Products.

