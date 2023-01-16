Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New $30,000 Investment in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY)

Merit Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Tilray Inc (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 11,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of TLRY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 63.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 266,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,073,000 after purchasing an additional 103,379 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 7.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 103,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 7,135 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 77.8% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 148,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 65,079 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tilray during the first quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Tilray by 25.6% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 51,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 10,587 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.59% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Tilray

In other news, Director Brendan Kennedy sold 350,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.78, for a total transaction of $1,323,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,224,196 shares in the company, valued at $23,527,460.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.54% of the company’s stock.

Tilray Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:TLRY opened at $3.17 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.44 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.46. Tilray Inc has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $9.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Tilray (NASDAQ:TLRY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.01). Tilray had a negative net margin of 89.96% and a negative return on equity of 5.10%. The business had revenue of $144.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $157.21 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Tilray Inc will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Alliance Global Partners lowered their target price on shares of Tilray from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.50 to $2.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 30th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Tilray in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $3.90 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of Tilray from $4.15 to $4.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Haywood Securities reduced their price target on shares of Tilray to $3.50 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.08.

Tilray Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tilray, Inc engages in the research, cultivation, processing, and distribution of medical cannabis. The company offers its products in Argentina, Australia, Canada, Chile, Croatia, Cyprus, the Czech Republic, Germany, New Zealand, and South Africa. Tilray, Inc is headquartered in Nanaimo, Canada.

