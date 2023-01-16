Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 15,000 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,000.

Separately, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Decisionpoint Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 4.25% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $74,181.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 561,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,275,386.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 12,688 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.63, for a total value of $109,497.44. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 569,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,916,588.67. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Steven F. Smith sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total value of $74,181.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 561,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,275,386.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 23.00% of the company’s stock.

DPSI opened at $10.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $76.53 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.00 and a beta of 1.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.68. Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. has a one year low of $3.10 and a one year high of $12.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Decisionpoint Systems (OTCMKTS:DPSI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The technology company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.95 million. Decisionpoint Systems had a return on equity of 11.71% and a net margin of 2.22%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Decisionpoint Systems, Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Decisionpoint Systems, Inc provides and integrates enterprise mobility and wireless applications solutions that delivers improved productivity and operational advantages to its clients by helping to move business decision points closer to its customers. It makes enterprise software applications accessible to the front-line worker anytime, anywhere.

