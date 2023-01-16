Merit Financial Group LLC Makes New Investment in Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 8,545 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 41.6% in the third quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 11,279 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 3,315 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 0.4% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 146,662 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,115,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period. Czech National Bank bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $2,090,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its position in shares of Delta Air Lines by 8.2% in the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 8,162 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares during the period. Finally, Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at about $87,000. 66.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.19, for a total value of $68,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 111,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,800,321.07. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL opened at $38.20 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $34.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.67. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.20 and a 12 month high of $46.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.62. The company has a market cap of $24.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.73 and a beta of 1.21.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 13th. The transportation company reported $1.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.56 by ($0.05). Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 0.18% and a return on equity of 32.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.62 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Delta Air Lines from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Cowen raised Delta Air Lines from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $54.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Delta Air Lines from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Friday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Delta Air Lines in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

