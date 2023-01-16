Merit Financial Group LLC Reduces Stock Position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG)

Merit Financial Group LLC lowered its position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VIOG – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,211 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,154 shares during the quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VIOG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $48,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 36.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $182,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.1% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Financial Strategies Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the second quarter valued at $311,000. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its stake in Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.0% in the second quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 1,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Price Performance

VIOG opened at $197.47 on Monday. Vanguard S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $173.28 and a 52 week high of $230.06. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $191.23.

