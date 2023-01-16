Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 3,185 Shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD)

Merit Financial Group LLC cut its position in shares of Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating) by 75.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,022 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,185 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Air Products and Chemicals were worth $238,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Zullo Investment Group Inc. boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.8% during the second quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 1,029 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 1.1% during the second quarter. ICW Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,468 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $834,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 2.3% during the third quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 1,886 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 3.6% during the third quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 1,212 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Air Products and Chemicals by 0.8% during the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,683 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. 82.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Air Products and Chemicals alerts:

Air Products and Chemicals Trading Up 0.4 %

APD opened at $311.40 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $307.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $267.88. The company has a market capitalization of $69.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.71, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.83. Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. has a 52 week low of $216.24 and a 52 week high of $328.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

Air Products and Chemicals Dividend Announcement

Air Products and Chemicals ( NYSE:APD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $3.57 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.23 billion. Air Products and Chemicals had a return on equity of 16.31% and a net margin of 17.77%. Air Products and Chemicals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.51 EPS. Analysts forecast that Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. will post 11.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $1.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $6.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Air Products and Chemicals’s payout ratio is currently 63.91%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $294.00 to $339.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $252.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Air Products and Chemicals from $295.00 to $290.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.79.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Air Products and Chemicals news, VP Sean D. Major sold 485 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.00, for a total transaction of $151,805.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,468,075. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Air Products and Chemicals Profile

(Get Rating)

Air Products and Chemicals, Inc provides atmospheric gases, process and specialty gases, equipment, and related services in the Americas, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, India, and internationally. The company produces atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, and argon; process gases, such as hydrogen, helium, carbon dioxide, carbon monoxide, and syngas; specialty gases; and equipment for the production or processing of gases comprising air separation units and non-cryogenic generators for customers in various industries, including refining, chemical, manufacturing, electronics, magnetic resonance imaging, energy production, medical, food, and metals.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Air Products and Chemicals, Inc. (NYSE:APD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Air Products and Chemicals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Air Products and Chemicals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.