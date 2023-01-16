Merit Financial Group LLC Sells 9,000 Shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

Merit Financial Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Get Rating) by 47.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 10,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $34,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CDE. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new stake in Coeur Mining during the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 23.6% in the second quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 17,877 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,415 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 17.8% in the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 17,089 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 2,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining in the second quarter valued at about $62,000. Institutional investors own 64.76% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CDE opened at $3.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.60 and a beta of 1.46. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.54 and a 12 month high of $5.54. The business’s 50-day moving average is $3.49 and its 200 day moving average is $3.28.

Coeur Mining ( NYSE:CDE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.11). Coeur Mining had a negative return on equity of 9.85% and a negative net margin of 17.60%. The firm had revenue of $182.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.68 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post -0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Cormark lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Coeur Mining from $5.00 to $5.25 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on Coeur Mining from $3.75 to $3.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Coeur Mining currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.00.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,296 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

