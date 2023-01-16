Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Increases Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1,649.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,499 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,299 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for about 0.1% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bridgeworth LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgeworth LLC now owns 2,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 36.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthstream Advisors Inc. now owns 3,303 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $345,000 after buying an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 42,902 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,483,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares during the last quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Klingman & Associates LLC now owns 14,386 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,503,000 after buying an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 243,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,462,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter. 67.89% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,006,335.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,372,324.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total value of $642,477.78. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,006,335.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

Several analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $155.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. UBS Group set a $156.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JPMorgan Chase & Co. presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

NYSE JPM opened at $143.01 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $101.28 and a twelve month high of $161.03. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a 200 day moving average of $121.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 14.52% and a net margin of 26.85%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.33 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 6th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is 33.11%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Chase & Co. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.