Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Purchases 1,781 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE – Get Rating) by 496.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,140 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 1,781 shares during the period. Adobe accounts for approximately 0.2% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Adobe were worth $589,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ADBE. VELA Investment Management LLC increased its position in Adobe by 122.2% during the 1st quarter. VELA Investment Management LLC now owns 1,958 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077 shares during the period. Bornite Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Adobe during the first quarter worth $15,947,000. United Bank raised its stake in Adobe by 34.7% during the first quarter. United Bank now owns 2,109 shares of the software company’s stock worth $961,000 after buying an additional 543 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in Adobe by 21.0% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 525,897 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $239,609,000 after buying an additional 91,328 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC boosted its position in Adobe by 138.3% during the first quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 6,651 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $3,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,860 shares during the last quarter. 79.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:ADBE opened at $344.38 on Monday. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $274.73 and a 52 week high of $540.46. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $334.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $348.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market cap of $160.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.24.

In related news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of Adobe stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares in the company, valued at $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, Director John E. Warnock sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $341.91, for a total transaction of $1,025,730.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 380,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,084,788.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, EVP Dana Rao sold 5,018 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $336.93, for a total transaction of $1,690,714.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,832 shares in the company, valued at $4,997,345.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,861 shares of company stock valued at $9,059,395 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ADBE. StockNews.com downgraded Adobe from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on Adobe from $440.00 to $420.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Adobe from $375.00 to $400.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Adobe from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $337.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Adobe presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $415.23.

Adobe, Inc engages in the provision of digital marketing and media solutions. It operates through the following segments: Digital Media, Digital Experience, and Publishing. The Digital Media segment offers creative cloud services, which allow members to download and install the latest versions of products, such as Adobe Photoshop, Adobe Illustrator, Adobe Premiere Pro, Adobe Photoshop Lightroom and Adobe InDesign, as well as utilize other tools, such as Adobe Acrobat.

