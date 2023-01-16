Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. Raises Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 145.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,555 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,296 shares during the period. Salesforce makes up about 0.3% of Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in Salesforce by 40.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 46,707,038 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $7,708,529,000 after purchasing an additional 13,483,854 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new position in Salesforce during the second quarter worth about $437,393,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main lifted its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 114.9% in the second quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 3,881,056 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $640,566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,074,938 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Salesforce by 105.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 56,467 shares of the CRM provider’s stock valued at $9,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,193,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $157,485,000. 75.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,049,037. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other Salesforce news, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 560 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.25, for a total value of $89,740.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,049,037. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Parker Harris sold 47,096 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.16, for a total transaction of $7,684,183.36. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 95,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,525,489.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,061 shares of company stock valued at $25,854,798 over the last 90 days. 3.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Salesforce Price Performance

Shares of CRM stock opened at $149.51 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $141.48 and a two-hundred day moving average of $156.59. The firm has a market cap of $149.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 533.96, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 1.15. Salesforce, Inc. has a 1-year low of $126.34 and a 1-year high of $234.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The CRM provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.19. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.21% and a net margin of 0.92%. The firm had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. Salesforce’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CRM has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Macquarie reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered Salesforce from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Salesforce from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com raised shares of Salesforce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Salesforce currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $191.23.

About Salesforce

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.