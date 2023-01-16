Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 246.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,781 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,533 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. RB Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Moderna by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 2,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $391,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in Moderna by 8.0% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Moderna by 5.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 987,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,121,000 after buying an additional 47,755 shares during the period. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Moderna by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 15,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,689,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in Moderna by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,019,000 after buying an additional 17,031 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.57, for a total transaction of $1,885,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,257,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $425,641,901.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 495,899 shares of company stock valued at $83,759,086 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Moderna from $185.00 to $225.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Moderna from $290.00 to $296.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen cut their price objective on Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

Shares of MRNA opened at $192.00 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $182.74 and a 200-day moving average of $159.50. The company has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a current ratio of 2.10. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $115.03 and a 1 year high of $217.25.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a net margin of 55.00% and a return on equity of 70.03%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

