Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) Shares Bought by Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.

Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 300.9% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,303 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 978 shares during the quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc.’s holdings in Moderna were worth $154,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 20.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the period. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Moderna by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Moderna by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the period. 63.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of MRNA opened at $192.00 on Monday. Moderna, Inc. has a one year low of $115.03 and a one year high of $217.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $182.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $159.50. The stock has a market cap of $73.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.10 and a quick ratio of 1.80.

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.04 by ($0.51). Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. The firm had revenue of $3.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $170.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $214.00 to $217.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Moderna from $160.00 to $182.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Moderna from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $170.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $192.14.

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total value of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares in the company, valued at $653,925,435.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.50, for a total value of $1,325,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,367,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $313,655,192.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.83, for a total transaction of $4,833,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $653,925,435.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 495,899 shares of company stock worth $83,759,086 over the last ninety days. 17.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

