Naviter Wealth LLC Purchases 1,727 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Naviter Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 22.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,551 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up 0.6% of Naviter Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Naviter Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $1,560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the second quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter worth approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% during the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Performance

Shares of JNJ stock opened at $173.43 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $453.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.15, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $176.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $171.47. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $155.72 and a 52 week high of $186.69.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s payout ratio is presently 62.95%.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total value of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider William Hait sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.55, for a total transaction of $2,573,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,764,485.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677. 0.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $178.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

