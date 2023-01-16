NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) Stake Cut by SG Americas Securities LLC

SG Americas Securities LLC cut its position in shares of NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 180,781 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 62,272 shares during the quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC’s holdings in NeoGenomics were worth $1,557,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NeoGenomics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,970,503 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $157,592,000 after purchasing an additional 113,534 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 21.7% in the second quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 5,569,547 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $45,392,000 after buying an additional 994,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in NeoGenomics by 3.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,100,358 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $33,418,000 after buying an additional 141,195 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in NeoGenomics by 5,912.2% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,611,674 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $29,435,000 after buying an additional 3,551,602 shares during the period. Finally, First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in NeoGenomics by 236.9% in the second quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,715,487 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,131,000 after buying an additional 1,909,529 shares during the period. 88.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NEO has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on NeoGenomics from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on NeoGenomics to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com lowered NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, November 19th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on NeoGenomics from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.00.

NASDAQ:NEO opened at $10.98 on Monday. NeoGenomics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.31. The company has a current ratio of 7.10, a quick ratio of 6.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.63.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The medical research company reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by $0.06. NeoGenomics had a negative return on equity of 9.46% and a negative net margin of 32.88%. The firm had revenue of $128.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.55 million. Equities analysts predict that NeoGenomics, Inc. will post -0.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NeoGenomics, Inc operates a network of cancer-focused testing laboratories in the United States, Europe, and Asia. It operates through, Clinical Services and Pharma Services segments. The company offers testing services to hospitals, reference labs, pathologists, oncologists, clinicians, pharmaceutical firms, and researchers.

