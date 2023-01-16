New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 81,002 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 48.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 247,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 81,002 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $5,169,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Venture Visionary Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 483.8% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,253 shares in the last quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 63.6% in the 2nd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. 98.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on HR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $22.50 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their target price on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Price Performance

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.65 on Monday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1 year low of $18.16 and a 1 year high of $32.89. The firm has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a PE ratio of 76.48 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.12.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.00%. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

Featured Articles

