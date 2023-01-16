New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires 915 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 53,028 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 915 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in AutoNation were worth $5,402,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. JB Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 1.6% during the second quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 5,402 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 9.3% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.3% during the second quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 4,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in AutoNation by 7.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in AutoNation by 21.2% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.31% of the company’s stock.

AutoNation Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of AutoNation stock opened at $110.51 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $114.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 52-week low of $94.92 and a 52-week high of $135.57. The company has a market cap of $5.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.52, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.16.

Insiders Place Their Bets

AutoNation ( NYSE:AN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $6.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.32 by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $6.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.65 billion. AutoNation had a return on equity of 62.53% and a net margin of 5.50%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that AutoNation, Inc. will post 24.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other AutoNation news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 12,538 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.42, for a total transaction of $1,346,831.96. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,694,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $611,735,738.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marc G. Cannon sold 1,850 shares of AutoNation stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.50, for a total transaction of $226,625.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 13,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,641,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 336,404 shares of company stock valued at $37,094,192. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AutoNation in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Guggenheim raised their target price on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $126.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AutoNation currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $145.88.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

