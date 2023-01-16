New York State Teachers Retirement System Acquires New Shares in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY)

New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 233,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,008,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Annaly Capital Management in the third quarter worth about $31,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 69.5% during the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 6,436 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 2,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 15,961.0% during the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 6,585 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 6,544 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 52.80% of the company’s stock.

Annaly Capital Management Price Performance

Annaly Capital Management stock opened at $22.70 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $21.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.46. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $10.62 billion, a PE ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.27.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

Annaly Capital Management ( NYSE:NLY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.07. Annaly Capital Management had a return on equity of 18.29% and a net margin of 126.07%. The company had revenue of $344.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $424.90 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Annaly Capital Management, Inc. will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.51%. Annaly Capital Management’s payout ratio is 43.89%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NLY has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Annaly Capital Management from $26.00 to $18.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com lowered Annaly Capital Management from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Barclays increased their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Annaly Capital Management from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Annaly Capital Management has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.55.

About Annaly Capital Management

(Get Rating)

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance and corporate middle market lending. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities, mortgage servicing rights, Agency commercial mortgage-backed securities, non-Agency residential mortgage assets, residential mortgage loans, credit risk transfer securities, corporate debts, and other commercial real estate investments.

Featured Articles

