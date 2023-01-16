New York State Teachers Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Washington Federal, Inc. (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) by 1.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 140,904 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Washington Federal were worth $4,224,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Washington Federal by 179.0% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 786 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Washington Federal by 16.0% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 73.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,417 shares of the bank’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Washington Federal during the first quarter worth approximately $82,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC raised its stake in Washington Federal by 110.2% during the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WAFD. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $41.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 16th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Washington Federal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Washington Federal from $38.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th.

Washington Federal Stock Performance

Shares of WAFD stock opened at $36.35 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.64. Washington Federal, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.46 and a 52 week high of $39.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. The company has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a PE ratio of 9.47 and a beta of 0.86.

Washington Federal (NASDAQ:WAFD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 13th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.16. Washington Federal had a net margin of 32.70% and a return on equity of 13.60%. The firm had revenue of $186.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Washington Federal, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current year.

Washington Federal Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, November 18th were paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 17th. Washington Federal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

About Washington Federal

Washington Federal, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Washington Federal Bank that provides lending, depository, insurance, and other banking services in the United States. The company offers deposit products, including business and personal checking accounts, and term certificates of deposit, as well as money market accounts and passbook savings accounts.

Further Reading

