New York State Teachers Retirement System Buys 1,100 Shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 118,911 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in XPO were worth $5,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC increased its position in XPO by 1.0% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 16,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $797,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in XPO by 0.7% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 25,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,250,000 after buying an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in XPO by 2.0% during the second quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,017 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $434,000 after buying an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 3.0% during the second quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,152 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its stake in XPO by 2.2% during the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 10,445 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

Get XPO alerts:

XPO Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:XPO opened at $37.39 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 2.05. XPO, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.51 and a 1-year high of $46.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $36.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.55.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XPO ( NYSE:XPO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The transportation company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. XPO had a return on equity of 43.47% and a net margin of 6.73%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. Equities analysts predict that XPO, Inc. will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on XPO shares. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of XPO from $87.00 to $59.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $70.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Benchmark reduced their target price on shares of XPO to $70.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of XPO from $59.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of XPO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, XPO has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.81.

About XPO

(Get Rating)

XPO Inc provides freight transportation services in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American LTL and Brokerage and Other Services. The North American LTL segment provides customers with less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as geographic density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XPO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for XPO, Inc. (NYSE:XPO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.