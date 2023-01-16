New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 134,351 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $5,315,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bank OZK by 94.0% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bank OZK in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank OZK alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OZK has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Bank OZK to $48.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bank OZK in a research report on Monday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.44.

Bank OZK Stock Performance

Shares of OZK stock opened at $41.65 on Monday. Bank OZK has a one year low of $34.79 and a one year high of $50.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $42.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.53 and a beta of 1.38.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.10). Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 43.58%. The company had revenue of $323.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $305.09 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current year.

Bank OZK Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. This is a positive change from Bank OZK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. Bank OZK’s dividend payout ratio is 30.21%.

Bank OZK Profile

(Get Rating)

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OZK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank OZK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank OZK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.