New York State Teachers Retirement System Decreases Stock Holdings in Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,079 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Omnicell were worth $5,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMCL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Omnicell in the third quarter valued at about $49,000. Archer Investment Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 27.1% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 28.5% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on OMCL shares. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 18th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $117.00 to $54.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $130.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.11.

Insider Transactions at Omnicell

Omnicell Stock Performance

In other news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total value of $211,996.44. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 4,436 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.79, for a total transaction of $211,996.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 30,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,468,730.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 9,674 shares of company stock valued at $476,839 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $57.06 on Monday. Omnicell, Inc. has a one year low of $46.11 and a one year high of $166.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.15 and a beta of 0.89.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.04. Omnicell had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 9.74%. The company had revenue of $348.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.72 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Omnicell, Inc. will post 1.62 EPS for the current year.

Omnicell Profile

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

Further Reading

