New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,063 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,740 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $4,484,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 107.8% in the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,172 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares during the period. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in Iridium Communications by 101.2% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $65,000 after acquiring an additional 736 shares during the period. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC purchased a new position in Iridium Communications in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.82% of the company’s stock.

Iridium Communications Stock Performance

Iridium Communications stock opened at $61.64 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $7.74 billion, a PE ratio of 1,541.39 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $52.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.52. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.73 and a 12 month high of $62.48.

Iridium Communications Announces Dividend

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The technology company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02. The firm had revenue of $184.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $180.91 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 0.53% and a return on equity of 0.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total value of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, CEO Matthew J. Desch sold 2,800 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total transaction of $167,972.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 592,291 shares in the company, valued at $35,531,537.09. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Parker William Rush sold 27,363 shares of Iridium Communications stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $1,422,876.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 190,044 shares in the company, valued at $9,882,288. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 104,412 shares of company stock valued at $5,627,529 over the last 90 days. 2.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IRDM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 26th. BWS Financial raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays downgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Iridium Communications from $51.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $57.60.

Iridium Communications Profile

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

