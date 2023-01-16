New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.45 Million Stock Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 78,814 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after buying an additional 900 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Merit Medical Systems were worth $4,454,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 26.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 136,214 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $9,061,000 after purchasing an additional 28,233 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 17.9% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 9,016 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $600,000 after purchasing an additional 1,369 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 49,073 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,265,000 after purchasing an additional 3,685 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 55.0% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,593 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,902,000 after purchasing an additional 10,143 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 132,266 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $8,798,000 after purchasing an additional 5,501 shares during the last quarter. 95.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on MMSI shares. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $69.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $70.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Merit Medical Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.50.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $70.35 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $70.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.66. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.46 and a 12 month high of $76.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a PE ratio of 65.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a current ratio of 2.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Merit Medical Systems (NASDAQ:MMSI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.11. Merit Medical Systems had a return on equity of 14.14% and a net margin of 5.43%. The firm had revenue of $287.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $273.03 million. On average, analysts expect that Merit Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.57 EPS for the current year.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures, primarily in cardiology, radiology, oncology, critical care, and endoscopy. The company operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy.

