New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $4.50 Million Position in QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of QuidelOrtho Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 62,933 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,857 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in QuidelOrtho were worth $4,498,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of QDEL. Carlyle Group Inc. acquired a new position in QuidelOrtho during the second quarter worth $1,210,881,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 24.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,645,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $742,968,000 after acquiring an additional 1,477,985 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 878.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 868,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,372,000 after acquiring an additional 779,472 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 258.1% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 719,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,891,000 after acquiring an additional 518,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QuidelOrtho by 934.5% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 514,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,981,000 after acquiring an additional 464,604 shares in the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of QDEL stock opened at $84.58 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $87.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $5.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.29. QuidelOrtho Co. has a 12 month low of $66.88 and a 12 month high of $120.61.

QuidelOrtho ( NASDAQ:QDEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $1.35. The firm had revenue of $783.80 million during the quarter. QuidelOrtho had a return on equity of 30.18% and a net margin of 26.67%. Research analysts expect that QuidelOrtho Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on QDEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho from $100.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. UBS Group upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Craig Hallum lowered their target price on QuidelOrtho to $173.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on QuidelOrtho in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Finally, Citigroup upgraded QuidelOrtho from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $90.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, QuidelOrtho has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $122.00.

QuidelOrtho Corporation focuses on the development and manufacture of diagnostic testing technologies across the continuum of healthcare testing needs. The company operates through Labs, Transfusion Medicine, Point-of-Care, and Molecular Diagnostics business units. The Labs business unit provides clinical chemistry laboratory instruments and tests that measure target chemicals in bodily fluids for the evaluation of health and the clinical management of patients; immunoassay laboratory instruments and tests, which measure proteins as they act as antigens in the spread of disease, antibodies in the immune response spurred by disease, or markers of proper organ function and health; testing products to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas; and specialized diagnostic solutions.

