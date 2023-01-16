New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.11 Million Holdings in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 124,529 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 3,269 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PotlatchDeltic were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,503,075 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $553,827,000 after buying an additional 319,445 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,962,038 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $472,566,000 after buying an additional 258,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,186,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $96,606,000 after buying an additional 31,024 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 994,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $52,455,000 after buying an additional 56,939 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 835.7% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 690,678 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,521,000 after buying an additional 616,864 shares during the last quarter. 80.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of PCH stock opened at $44.36 on Monday. PotlatchDeltic Co. has a 12-month low of $39.10 and a 12-month high of $58.71. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.39 and a beta of 1.14. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $45.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.50. The company has a quick ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 3.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.10. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 27.84% and a return on equity of 20.34%. The firm had revenue of $306.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $298.09 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic Co. will post 4.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 21st were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 4%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 20th. PotlatchDeltic’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.03%.

Several research firms have issued reports on PCH. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of PotlatchDeltic to $57.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of PotlatchDeltic from $53.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of PotlatchDeltic from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PotlatchDeltic currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $56.60.

PotlatchDeltic (NASDAQ:PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns 1.8 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Idaho, Louisiana, Minnesota and Mississippi. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

