New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.19 Million Holdings in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its stake in Physicians Realty Trust (NYSE:DOC – Get Rating) by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 344,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 168,500 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Physicians Realty Trust were worth $5,187,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 244.9% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,161 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Physicians Realty Trust by 84.5% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,277 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new position in Physicians Realty Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Physicians Realty Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $81,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.28% of the company’s stock.

Physicians Realty Trust Price Performance

NYSE DOC opened at $15.17 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.66 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.67. The company has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.78. Physicians Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $13.42 and a 1 year high of $18.83.

Physicians Realty Trust Dividend Announcement

Insider Buying and Selling at Physicians Realty Trust

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Physicians Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 173.59%.

In related news, Director Tommy G. Thompson purchased 17,760 shares of Physicians Realty Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $15.16 per share, with a total value of $269,241.60. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 19,060 shares in the company, valued at $288,949.60. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Physicians Realty Trust from $16.50 to $14.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Physicians Realty Trust in a research note on Friday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $17.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Physicians Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Physicians Realty Trust Profile

Physicians Realty Trust is a self-managed healthcare real estate company organized to acquire, selectively develop, own and manage healthcare properties that are leased to physicians, hospitals and healthcare delivery systems. The Company invests in real estate that is integral to providing high quality healthcare.

