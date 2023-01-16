New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.29 Million Stock Holdings in Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its position in shares of Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) by 0.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 143,962 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hillenbrand were worth $5,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Hillenbrand by 1.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,551,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,490,000 after purchasing an additional 32,595 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 5.0% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,346,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,497,000 after acquiring an additional 63,938 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 6.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,016,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,313,000 after acquiring an additional 64,252 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after acquiring an additional 292,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after acquiring an additional 423,290 shares during the last quarter. 85.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Hillenbrand from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of HI stock opened at $46.62 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.08 and a beta of 1.43. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $46.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.30. Hillenbrand, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.16 and a fifty-two week high of $53.54.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. Hillenbrand had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 7.10%. Research analysts forecast that Hillenbrand, Inc. will post 4.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Hillenbrand Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This is an increase from Hillenbrand’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. Hillenbrand’s payout ratio is presently 30.34%.

Hillenbrand Profile

(Get Rating)

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hillenbrand, Inc. (NYSE:HI – Get Rating).

