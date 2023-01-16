New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $5.36 Million Holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 60,516 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,495 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Innovative Industrial Properties were worth $5,356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Innovative Industrial Properties by 9.6% during the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 11.1% in the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 6.0% in the second quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 14.0% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC grew its stake in Innovative Industrial Properties by 2.5% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 5,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. 73.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on IIPR shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $135.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 7th. Roth Capital decreased their target price on Innovative Industrial Properties from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. StockNews.com raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Compass Point raised Innovative Industrial Properties from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $100.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $166.67.

IIPR stock opened at $111.94 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 24.10 and a quick ratio of 24.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.53 and a beta of 1.63. The business has a 50-day moving average of $109.94 and a 200-day moving average of $101.94. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $87.47 and a fifty-two week high of $211.73.

Innovative Industrial Properties (NYSE:IIPR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.92 by ($0.60). Innovative Industrial Properties had a return on equity of 7.92% and a net margin of 53.43%. The company had revenue of $70.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.60 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $7.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.43%. Innovative Industrial Properties’s payout ratio is presently 138.46%.

Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc is a self-advised Maryland corporation focused on the acquisition, ownership and management of specialized properties leased to experienced, state-licensed operators for their regulated medical-use cannabis facilities. Innovative Industrial Properties, Inc has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, commencing with the year ended December 31, 2017.

