New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating) by 12.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 105,685 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 11,910 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in National Storage Affiliates Trust were worth $4,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 17,323 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $867,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 18,224 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $915,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 4,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $254,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Moseley Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Moseley Investment Management Inc. now owns 27,640 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,149,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Markets Corp grew its stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cibc World Markets Corp now owns 41,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,589,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

Get National Storage Affiliates Trust alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on NSA shares. Robert W. Baird cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $56.50 to $41.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.89.

Insiders Place Their Bets

National Storage Affiliates Trust Price Performance

In other news, Director Mourick Mark Van purchased 1,280 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.85 per share, with a total value of $48,448.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,448. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other news, Chairman Arlen Dale Nordhagen purchased 53,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $37.88 per share, with a total value of $2,007,640.00. Following the purchase, the chairman now directly owns 4,064,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $153,976,555.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Mourick Mark Van acquired 1,280 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $37.85 per share, for a total transaction of $48,448.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 1,280 shares in the company, valued at $48,448. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have bought 120,752 shares of company stock valued at $4,572,615 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust stock opened at $37.88 on Monday. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 12-month low of $34.90 and a 12-month high of $67.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.81%. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 234.05%.

National Storage Affiliates Trust Profile

(Get Rating)

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company held ownership interests in and operated 788 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 49.5 million rentable square feet.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NSA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National Storage Affiliates Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.