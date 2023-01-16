New York State Teachers Retirement System Increases Stake in PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 176,600 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,836 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $4,858,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PENN Entertainment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $75,776,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment by 29.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,314,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,411,000 after purchasing an additional 525,600 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia purchased a new position in PENN Entertainment during the second quarter worth $65,983,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 5.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,882,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,854,000 after buying an additional 97,988 shares during the period. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 42.8% during the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,662,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,544,000 after buying an additional 498,084 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.40% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at PENN Entertainment

In related news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 163,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.12, for a total value of $4,923,867.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 604,527 shares in the company, valued at $18,208,353.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

PENN Entertainment Stock Up 0.8 %

PENN Entertainment stock opened at $32.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.49 and a 1-year high of $51.72. The company has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a PE ratio of 23.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 2.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.06 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.25.

PENN Entertainment (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.34. The firm had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.58 billion. PENN Entertainment had a return on equity of 6.42% and a net margin of 3.86%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that PENN Entertainment, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PENN. Bank of America decreased their target price on PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $40.00 to $36.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. CBRE Group reduced their target price on shares of PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 4th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.61.

PENN Entertainment Profile

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

