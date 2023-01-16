New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 0.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,516,119 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,059 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. accounts for approximately 1.0% of New York State Teachers Retirement System’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $367,434,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JPM. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 23.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 31,667,210 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,566,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,978,393 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 600.7% in the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 4,533,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $510,558,000 after purchasing an additional 3,886,845 shares during the last quarter. Public Investment Fund purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the second quarter valued at $433,667,000. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 21.1% in the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 19,739,048 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,222,815,000 after acquiring an additional 3,435,522 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 244.8% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,931,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $442,765,000 after acquiring an additional 2,791,457 shares during the period. 67.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JPM stock opened at $143.01 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $419.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 12 month low of $101.28 and a 12 month high of $161.03. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $134.06 and a two-hundred day moving average of $121.92.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 13th. The financial services provider reported $3.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.43. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $34.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $3.33 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 12.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.11%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on JPM shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $150.00 price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $150.00 price target for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

In other news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total value of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Robin Leopold sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.07, for a total transaction of $250,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 19,031 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,380,207.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Peter Scher sold 1,310 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $163,776.20. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 34,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,324.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,449 shares of company stock valued at $1,056,394 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

