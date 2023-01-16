New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

New York State Teachers Retirement System reduced its stake in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 206,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,164 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $4,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 78.2% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 20,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 9,054 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 44.9% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 11,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 69,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,907 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 44.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 9,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after purchasing an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Janus Henderson Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. 85.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Janus Henderson Group Stock Down 2.7 %

JHG stock opened at $26.40 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.33, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.73 and a beta of 1.47. Janus Henderson Group plc has a twelve month low of $19.09 and a twelve month high of $41.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $23.93.

Janus Henderson Group Announces Dividend

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $512.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $500.27 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 17.16%. On average, equities analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Janus Henderson Group’s payout ratio is presently 63.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JHG. TheStreet upgraded Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $22.10 to $18.50 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and an average target price of $20.64.

Janus Henderson Group Profile

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

