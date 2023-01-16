New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 200 Shares of J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in J&J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,022 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in J&J Snack Foods were worth $4,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in J&J Snack Foods by 8.9% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 11,316 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,580,000 after purchasing an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. bought a new position in J&J Snack Foods in the second quarter worth $362,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 12.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 217,322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,706,000 after acquiring an additional 24,447 shares in the last quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J&J Snack Foods by 26.4% during the second quarter. Lowell Blake & Associates Inc. now owns 25,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,593,000 after acquiring an additional 5,374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Impact Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of J&J Snack Foods during the second quarter valued at $533,000. Institutional investors own 76.89% of the company’s stock.

JJSF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Benchmark raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $160.00 to $175.00 in a report on Friday, December 16th. StockNews.com upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. CL King raised their price target on J&J Snack Foods from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded J&J Snack Foods from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd.

J&J Snack Foods stock opened at $154.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. J&J Snack Foods Corp. has a one year low of $117.45 and a one year high of $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.97 billion, a PE ratio of 62.80 and a beta of 0.52. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.03 and its 200 day moving average is $145.72.

J&J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.16. J&J Snack Foods had a return on equity of 6.14% and a net margin of 3.42%. The company had revenue of $400.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $383.62 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that J&J Snack Foods Corp. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 10th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.81%. J&J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 113.82%.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. It offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

