New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of RH (NYSE:RH)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in RH were worth $4,284,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Darsana Capital Partners LP grew its stake in RH by 26.7% in the second quarter. Darsana Capital Partners LP now owns 950,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,647,000 after purchasing an additional 200,000 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,681,000. Samlyn Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,616,000. Nantahala Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RH in the second quarter valued at approximately $19,103,000. Finally, D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its position in shares of RH by 9.3% in the second quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,042,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,290,000 after buying an additional 88,989 shares during the last quarter. 84.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group cut RH from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $227.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on RH from $275.00 to $300.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on RH from $350.00 to $320.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on RH from $375.00 to $322.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on RH in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.81.

Insider Activity

RH Trading Down 2.8 %

In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Hilary K. Krane sold 137 shares of RH stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $236.34, for a total value of $32,378.58. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,663 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,574,733.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Edward T. Lee sold 2,190 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $657,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 2,624 shares in the company, valued at approximately $787,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 448,942 shares of company stock worth $116,290,247. Insiders own 21.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RH opened at $310.38 on Monday. RH has a 52-week low of $207.37 and a 52-week high of $454.25. The business’s fifty day moving average is $274.05 and its 200-day moving average is $266.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.49. The firm has a market cap of $7.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.08.

RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The company reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.72 by $0.95. RH had a return on equity of 58.93% and a net margin of 15.29%. The company had revenue of $869.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.05 million. Equities analysts anticipate that RH will post 25.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About RH

(Get Rating)

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, décor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.