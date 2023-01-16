New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 300 Shares of The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in The Boston Beer Company, Inc. (NYSE:SAM – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 300 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Boston Beer were worth $4,351,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 47.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 121 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 88.2% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 96 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Boston Beer by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.72% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SAM stock opened at $357.66 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 167.13 and a beta of 1.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $355.88 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $352.03. The Boston Beer Company, Inc. has a one year low of $287.00 and a one year high of $470.84.

Boston Beer ( NYSE:SAM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $3.82 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.16 by $0.66. The business had revenue of $596.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $566.42 million. Boston Beer had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 9.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that The Boston Beer Company, Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Boston Beer news, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total value of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $520,059.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider John C. Geist sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.73, for a total transaction of $2,063,650.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,961,292.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Annette N. Fritsch sold 150 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.89, for a total transaction of $61,183.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,275 shares in the company, valued at $520,059.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,250 shares of company stock worth $2,161,210 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 23.30% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on SAM. Wedbush began coverage on shares of Boston Beer in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $350.00 price target on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and upped their target price for the company from $315.00 to $316.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “sell” rating and set a $251.00 target price on shares of Boston Beer in a research report on Friday, September 30th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer from $312.00 to $412.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Boston Beer to $410.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Boston Beer currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $351.47.

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Truly Hard Seltzer, Angry Orchard, Dogfish Head, Angel City, Coney Island, Concrete Beach brand names.

