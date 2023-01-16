New York State Teachers Retirement System Raises Stock Position in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,578 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,031 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Lattice Semiconductor were worth $5,392,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 80.8% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,695 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $379,000 after purchasing an additional 3,439 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc increased its holdings in Lattice Semiconductor by 5,737.3% in the 3rd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 14,068 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $692,000 after acquiring an additional 13,827 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 39.9% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $117,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 64.3% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 353,138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $17,378,000 after buying an additional 138,205 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of Lattice Semiconductor by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $359,000 after buying an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. 97.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James Robert Anderson sold 26,034 shares of Lattice Semiconductor stock in a transaction on Monday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $1,831,752.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 758,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,368,060. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Tracy Ann Feanny sold 1,055 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.67, for a total transaction of $55,566.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 1,557 shares in the company, valued at $82,007.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 87,014 shares of company stock valued at $5,713,954. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a report on Monday, November 28th. Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Lattice Semiconductor to $60.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on shares of Lattice Semiconductor from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lattice Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

Shares of LSCC stock opened at $72.62 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.23. The firm has a market cap of $9.95 billion, a PE ratio of 65.42 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average of $67.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.51. Lattice Semiconductor Co. has a 1-year low of $43.41 and a 1-year high of $76.47.

Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $172.51 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.27 million. Lattice Semiconductor had a net margin of 24.83% and a return on equity of 38.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 30.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lattice Semiconductor Co. will post 1.37 EPS for the current year.

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor products in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers field programmable gate arrays that consist of four product families, including the Certus-NX and ECP, Mach, iCE40, and CrossLink. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products.

