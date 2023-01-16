New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stake in Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating) by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,135 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 3,350 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Eagle Materials were worth $5,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EXP. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 45.7% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 325 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the third quarter valued at $76,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new position in Eagle Materials during the second quarter valued at $113,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 91.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,112 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Eagle Materials by 6.5% during the second quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 1,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. 93.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Eagle Materials alerts:

Eagle Materials Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of EXP stock opened at $144.19 on Monday. Eagle Materials Inc. has a 12-month low of $101.98 and a 12-month high of $162.04. The company has a current ratio of 2.48, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.28.

Eagle Materials Announces Dividend

Eagle Materials ( NYSE:EXP Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The construction company reported $3.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.58 by $0.14. Eagle Materials had a return on equity of 36.53% and a net margin of 20.60%. The firm had revenue of $605.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $603.60 million. Equities research analysts predict that Eagle Materials Inc. will post 12.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.69%. Eagle Materials’s payout ratio is currently 9.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James decreased their price target on Eagle Materials from $145.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Stephens raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Citigroup raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $138.00 to $168.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on Eagle Materials from $135.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.25.

Eagle Materials Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eagle Materials Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and supplies heavy construction materials and light building materials in the United States. It operates through Cement, Concrete and Aggregates, Gypsum Wallboard, and Recycled Paperboard segments. The company engages in the mining of limestone for the manufacture, production, distribution, and sale of Portland cement; grinding and sale of slag; and mining of gypsum for the manufacture and sale of gypsum wallboards used to finish the interior walls and ceilings in residential, commercial, and industrial structures.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EXP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Eagle Materials Inc. (NYSE:EXP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Eagle Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eagle Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.