New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 77,112 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in ManpowerGroup were worth $4,988,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cambria Investment Management L.P. grew its position in shares of ManpowerGroup by 11.1% in the second quarter. Cambria Investment Management L.P. now owns 45,180 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,452,000 after purchasing an additional 4,518 shares in the last quarter. Edgestream Partners L.P. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,890,000. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.5% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 53,138 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,060,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in ManpowerGroup in the second quarter valued at approximately $361,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 60.7% in the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,349,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $100,233,000 after acquiring an additional 509,571 shares during the last quarter. 97.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on ManpowerGroup in a report on Thursday, January 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on ManpowerGroup from $64.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. TheStreet upgraded ManpowerGroup from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, November 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective on shares of ManpowerGroup in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on ManpowerGroup in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $80.11.

ManpowerGroup Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE MAN opened at $87.48 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.77, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 12-month low of $64.00 and a 12-month high of $115.54. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.38.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 20th. The business services provider reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.90 billion. ManpowerGroup had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 2.14%. As a group, equities analysts predict that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ManpowerGroup Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a $1.36 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. ManpowerGroup’s payout ratio is currently 33.50%.

About ManpowerGroup

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

