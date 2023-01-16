New York State Teachers Retirement System Reduces Stock Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 52,491 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Synaptics were worth $5,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in SYNA. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares in the last quarter. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Synaptics in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,163,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 236.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Synaptics by 1.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,911,427 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $780,329,000 after purchasing an additional 67,124 shares in the last quarter. 90.40% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Synaptics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on SYNA shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $110.00 to $90.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Cowen decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $210.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Synaptics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $135.00.

Insider Transactions at Synaptics

Synaptics Stock Up 2.1 %

In other news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total transaction of $3,552,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, insider Michael E. Hurlston sold 36,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.67, for a total value of $3,552,120.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 328,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,379,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,513,733. 0.97% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $113.40 on Monday. Synaptics Incorporated has a 52 week low of $81.13 and a 52 week high of $247.68. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $99.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 3.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36 and a beta of 1.47.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $2.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.77 by $0.12. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The business had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.98 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.72 EPS for the current year.

About Synaptics

(Get Rating)

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYNA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Synaptics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synaptics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.