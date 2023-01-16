New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,161 Shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 156,107 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,161 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Teradata were worth $4,849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $26,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $31,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in Teradata in the first quarter worth $44,000. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Teradata by 480.1% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradata in the second quarter worth $43,000. Institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

TDC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $36.00 to $33.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 18th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Craig Hallum cut their price objective on shares of Teradata to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Teradata from $50.00 to $43.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $43.63.

In related news, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $565,150.40. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Teradata news, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 5,741 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.80, for a total transaction of $199,786.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,040 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,184,592. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CRO Todd Cione sold 16,840 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total transaction of $565,150.40. Following the sale, the executive now directly owns 145,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,897,276.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 28,699 shares of company stock valued at $973,316 over the last three months. 0.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:TDC opened at $33.13 on Monday. Teradata Co. has a 1-year low of $28.65 and a 1-year high of $52.53. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.20 and a 200 day moving average of $33.60. The firm has a market cap of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 50.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10. Teradata had a net margin of 4.02% and a return on equity of 34.61%. The company had revenue of $417.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.10 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Teradata Co. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, a data platform that allows companies to leverage their data across an enterprise, as well as connects various sources of data to drive ecosystem simplification and support customers on their journey to the cloud through an integrated migration.

