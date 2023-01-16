New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 2,559 Shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in shares of Insight Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:NSIT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 60,688 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,559 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Insight Enterprises were worth $5,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in shares of Insight Enterprises by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 199 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 1,926.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 608 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 578 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 86.4% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 822 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Insight Enterprises by 224.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 935 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Insight Enterprises in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000.

Insight Enterprises Stock Performance

Shares of NSIT stock opened at $111.10 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.66. Insight Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $81.11 and a fifty-two week high of $112.07. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $101.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.15. The company has a market capitalization of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.39, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at Insight Enterprises

Insight Enterprises ( NASDAQ:NSIT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.08. Insight Enterprises had a return on equity of 19.33% and a net margin of 2.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Analysts expect that Insight Enterprises, Inc. will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Rachael Ann Bertrandt Crump sold 850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.98, for a total transaction of $87,533.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $254,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.61% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on NSIT shares. Barrington Research boosted their target price on Insight Enterprises from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Insight Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Insight Enterprises Company Profile

Insight Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology (IT) hardware, software, and services solutions in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's solution portfolio includes cloud enablement, data and AI, DevOps, digital strategy, intelligent applications and edge, and IoT solutions, as well as transformation services.

