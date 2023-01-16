New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 4,082 Shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its holdings in shares of Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 64,566 shares of the shipping company’s stock after selling 4,082 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Matson were worth $3,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in MATX. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Matson by 113.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 380,352 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $27,720,000 after purchasing an additional 201,833 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Matson by 109.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $34,424,000 after purchasing an additional 149,444 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Matson by 6.2% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,104,874 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $253,890,000 after purchasing an additional 122,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the first quarter valued at approximately $10,723,000. Institutional investors own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Get Matson alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MATX has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised shares of Matson from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Matson from $93.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Matson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Matson Price Performance

In other Matson news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total value of $136,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, EVP John P. Lauer sold 2,000 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.41, for a total transaction of $136,820.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,308,495.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 2,063 shares of Matson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $154,725.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 245,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,430,425. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 11,832 shares of company stock valued at $830,845. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MATX opened at $63.48 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $63.66 and a 200 day moving average of $70.82. Matson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $58.30 and a twelve month high of $125.34.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The shipping company reported $6.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.75 by $0.14. Matson had a net margin of 28.71% and a return on equity of 68.93%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.05 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 28.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Matson Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.65%.

About Matson

(Get Rating)

Matson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia.

Featured Articles

