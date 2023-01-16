New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 587 Shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 116,736 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 587 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Halozyme Therapeutics were worth $4,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Comerica Bank lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,525 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 2.1% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 11,305 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 43.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 76,918 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,040,000 after acquiring an additional 23,393 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 65.4% during the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 44,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,739,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics by 18.8% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 743,687 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,405,000 after acquiring an additional 117,645 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Michael J. Labarre sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.13, for a total transaction of $541,300.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 163,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,830,605.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total value of $269,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,045 shares in the company, valued at $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 65,000 shares of company stock worth $3,637,650 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

HALO has been the topic of several recent research reports. SVB Leerink dropped their target price on Halozyme Therapeutics from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Halozyme Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, November 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $59.63.

NASDAQ HALO opened at $50.34 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $48.11. Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.36 and a twelve month high of $59.46. The company has a quick ratio of 5.03, a current ratio of 5.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37. The company has a market capitalization of $6.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.79, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23.

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. Halozyme Therapeutics had a return on equity of 134.71% and a net margin of 36.37%. The business had revenue of $208.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Research analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

