New York State Teachers Retirement System Trims Position in Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

New York State Teachers Retirement System trimmed its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 142,143 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,216 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $4,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Win Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 50.8% during the 2nd quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 32.2% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 12,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 449 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board increased its position in shares of Federated Hermes by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board now owns 20,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares during the last quarter. 78.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of FHI opened at $39.21 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $36.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a PE ratio of 14.31 and a beta of 1.03. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 1 year low of $27.88 and a 1 year high of $39.29.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

Federated Hermes ( NYSE:FHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $381.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $373.91 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 25.31% and a net margin of 18.05%. On average, analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 2.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 7th. Federated Hermes’s payout ratio is 39.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total transaction of $490,984.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares in the company, valued at $5,952,667.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 14,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total transaction of $498,355.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 243,497 shares in the company, valued at $8,485,870.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Gordon J. Ceresino sold 12,853 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.20, for a total value of $490,984.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 155,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,952,667.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 96,328 shares of company stock worth $3,524,104 over the last 90 days. 5.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have weighed in on FHI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Federated Hermes from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Federated Hermes in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.10.

About Federated Hermes

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

